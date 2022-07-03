COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight Sunday in east Columbus, according to police.

CPD state that officers went to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane just before 12:30 a.m. where they found Henry B. Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore Jr. was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m. after receiving medical treatment.

This was the 65th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.