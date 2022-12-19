COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police.

Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher.

The man was transported to Grant Medical Center with a stomach wound and is expected to survive, according to CPD.

Police add a male suspect fled the scene in a white BMW before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-4141.