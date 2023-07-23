COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night outside of a bar in west Columbus.

Police say the shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. outside a bar on the 5600 block of West Broad Street. Officers were informed that the victim of the shooting, a 29-year-old man, went to Mount Carmel West Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was then taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition as police continue to investigate this incident as a felony assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4141.