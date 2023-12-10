COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning on an east Columbus highway.

According to Columbus police, two people were inside a Dodge Dart that was driving west on Interstate 70 at 12:02 a.m. As the car approached the exit of the Interstate 270 interchange on the east side, it hit a concrete traffic barrier at the exit ramp and spun onto I-70.

The Dodge, which was disabled and had no working lights, came to a rest in primary lanes of I-70 when the passenger exited the vehicle on the passenger side. A few minutes later, a semi-truck hit the car on the passenger side.

The passenger of the Dodge, identified as 29-year-old Kiare Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:11 a.m. The driver was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital and is recovering while the driver of the semi-truck was not injured and remained at the scene, per CPD.