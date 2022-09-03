COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus.

Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at Pastimes Pub and Grill.

Around midnight on Friday, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd. Officers found shell casings and two men, Hoston and an unnamed 25-year-old, suffering from serious gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Medics pronounced Hoston, who police found lying in the parking lot, dead on the scene at approximately 12: 14 a.m., according to police. The second victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

Hoston’s death marks the 90th homicide in Columbus in 2022, police said.

Carter will be arraigned on Saturday.