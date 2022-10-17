A previous report can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police.

Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

On Oct. 8, officers went to the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found Montgomery with gunshot wounds to his face. He was taken to OSU Hospital by medics in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition, according to police.

A CPD detective on scene told NBC4 the man was shot twice in the side of his face while sitting in his car on the intersection of Duxberry Ave. and Gerbert Road, with the car rolling forward and hitting a street sign after the shooting.

CPD asks anyone with information to call 614-645-4323 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.