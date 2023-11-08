COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “MAMMA MIA!” the musical will bring its romantic Greek set and 70s Swedish pop music to Columbus in March 2024.

Broadway in Columbus will host “MAMMA MIA!” at the Ohio Theatre this coming spring, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced Wednesday. Featuring the greatest hits from Swedish pop supergroup ABBA, the jukebox musical is stopping in Columbus on its 25th anniversary tour.

MAMMA MIA! debuted in London in 1999 and came to Broadway in 2001, running for a record 14 years. The show toured North America from 2000 to 2017 across four companies.

The company of the British original staff of the musical “Mamma Mia!” during a photo-call in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz)

(AP Photo/Christof Stache)

The musical, named after the 1975 ABBA hit, follows the life of Sophie on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi. Soon to be married, Sophie invites three men to her wedding who she believes could be her father, hoping one will be able to walk her down the aisle.

The musical inspired two movie adaptations, “MAMMA MIA! The Movie” and “MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again,” starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep and Cher.

MAMMA MIA! will play at the Ohio Theatre March 12-17, 2024. Tickets can be purchased on the Broadway in Columbus website, by calling 614-469-0939 or visiting the CBUSArts ticket center at the Ohio Theatre at 39 E. State St.