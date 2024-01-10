COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Great Bourbon Raffle is back and bigger than ever, all to help make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

Tickets are on sale now for $100 each for The Great Bourbon Raffle 2024 until April 1, where three winners will be picked at 12 p.m. Each raffle ticket you buy gives you three chances to win a rare collection of bourbon. All tickets will be put into one pile and three tickets will be pulled separately.

Winners will be announced on the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Facebook page. The first ticket selected will receive Prize 3, the second will get Prize 2 and the last ticket pulled will receive Prize 1.

Prize 1: Full Vertical of Pappy, which has a value of $13,000.

Prize 2: Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, worth $7,500.

Prize 3: Blanton’s Full Set B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S, with a value of $1,500.

All money raised through ticket purchases benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.

For additional information and to get tickets, click here.