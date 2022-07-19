COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A massive construction project broke ground in Linden Tuesday.

Columbus will spend nearly $20 million to help better connect that community and connect it to the rest of the city.

Construction is well underway on Hudson Street, which the city will completely rebuild from Interstate 71 to Cleveland Avenue. The construction will include new water lines, storm sewers, traffic signals, and street lights.

A new sidewalk and a shared-use path will also be built to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project is just one of many underway or recently completed in the Linden neighborhood, and community members said they’ve noticed a difference already.

“There’s now investment in our young people, our rec centers,” said Rev. Charles Tatum with the Good Shepherd Baptist Church. “There’s programs going on to make sure our young people — if they want to — have something to do during the summer and, really, all year round. Then we’ve got workforce development, all kinds of things that are coming into this community to make sure our citizens here have opportunity if they want it.”

City officials said the fully rebuilt Hudson Road will be open to traffic in the summer of 2024.