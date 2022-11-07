COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Metro Early College Middle and High School announced a multi-million-dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott on Monday.

Metro will be receiving $2.5 million that they say they will use to further prepare Central Ohio students to excel in growing career fields. “We are truly grateful and humbled by the recognition from Ms. Scott,” said Superintendent of Metro Meka Pace. “This support helps us continue to offer students a life-changing education where they experience real-world STEM jobs and prepare to excel in college.”

This is the second time in one week Scott has donated to a Columbus organization. Last Monday, the Columbus Urban League announced a $6.5 million donation from Scott, one of the largest single planned gifts in the organization’s 104 year history.

Metro educates middle and high school students from over 20 area districts, with over 50% being from Columbus City Schools. The school is tuition-free and provides students with college credits before graduation. It was founded in 2006 as Ohio’s first science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) school.

Metro is currently located west of the Ohio State University campus. A new facility is under construction on the grounds of the historic Indianola Middle School.