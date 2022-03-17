COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stabbing a 26-year-old with a machete at a bus stop in August has been deemed incompetent and will not stand trial.

Tracey A. Neely, 53, will not be tried on felonious assault charges related to the machete stabbing as he was found incompetent in a court hearing Thursday, according to court records.

The 53-year-old reportedly used a 13-inch machete against a man with whom he was arguing outside the Franklin County courthouse in August, according to law enforcement officials.

After the attack, the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.