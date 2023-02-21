COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is 156 days away, but the concert schedule is starting to fill in.

The fair, set for July 26-Aug. 6, is scheduled to have 13 concerts, including two that are free. And the Ohio State Fair has confirmed its first four artists.

Superstar rapper Ludacris headlines the first set of concert announcements and will perform Aug. 1. The rock band Styx is coming to Ohio for an Aug. 2 show with British rock band Foghat as special guests.

Both bands debuted in the 1970s and have sold multiple platinum albums throughout their careers.

The first country artist announced to perform is Tyler Hubbard, one of the two members of the former Nashville-duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard will be joined by country singer Matt Stell for the Aug. 3 show.

The last concert among this initial reveal is Kidz Bop, set to perform again as part of its Never Stop Live tour. That concert will be on the first night of the fair on July 26. All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

Each show is scheduled for an evening start, and tickets for these four shows will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here. Each concert ticket purchased includes admission to the fair.

The other nine concerts will be announced on Feb. 28 and Mar. 7.

Ohio State Fair concert schedule

July 26, 6:30 p.m.: KIDZ BOP

Aug. 1 7:30 p.m.: Ludacris

Aug. 2, 7 p.m.: Styx with Foghat

Aug. 3, 7 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Matt Stell

