COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One evening per month Lox Bagel Shop will transform into a smashburger pop-up, serving burgers, milkshakes, sides and drinks.

Lauren Himes, manager at Lox Bagel Shop and creator of smashburger pop-up Funky Duck, was inspired to start the concept after trying a smashburger at a New Orleans restaurant while on vacation.

“Honestly, it’s a creative outlet for me and my closest industry friends,” Himes said. “Something that we can do monthly, events where we can create good food, a fun atmosphere and drinks.”

The pop-up will consistently serve a “Classic Smash” burger, a spicy smashburger called “Dante’s Inferno” and a vegetarian option (which can be made vegan) called “The Good Burger.”

The “Classic Smash” burger consists of two Brandt Beef patties, Eat New School American cheese, griddled onions, pickles and a “special” sauce.

The “Funky Duck” burger for November’s pop-up featured beef patties smothered in bacon jam, Gloucester cheese, black garlic aioli and fried onions.

Lauren Himes, creator of Funky Duck.



The pop-up also features cocktails, milkshakes, fried pickles, duck-fat popcorn and a “Funky Duck” burger that changes monthly. Himes said at Funky Duck’s upcoming pop-up, it will serve smoked chicken wings and boozy milkshakes in addition to its regular menu items.

Funky Duck’s next pop-up will be on Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., or until it’s sold out. Lox Bagel Shop, located at 772 N. High St., has limited seating so the pop-up will also offer guests a carry-out option.

For those planning on grabbing a burger, the pop-up requested guests email lauren@theloxbagelshop.com to give employees a headcount.