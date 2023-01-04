COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Dozens of brightly colored, mini knit hats will no longer float above visitors’ heads at a Short North pop-up shop aimed at erasing childhood cancer.

Love Your Melon, the latest online brand to occupy Tenspace at 930 N. High St., opened its doors to Columbus’ community for the last time on Dec. 23.

(Courtesy Photo/Tenspace)

Featuring a build-your-own beanie bar and swings beneath the “beanie tree,” the winter hat company allowed its customers to bring home a do-it-yourself beanie while sending dollars to the fight against pediatric cancer. Short North customers could also snap a picture to send to loved ones diagnosed with cancer.

Part of a rotating slate of businesses to temporarily operate out of Tenspace, Love Your Melon first opened in the 82,000-square-foot building on Oct. 1. Visitors who designed their own beanie could do the same for a patient, parent or staff member at the Ronald McDonald Charity House of Central Ohio, according to the company’s website.

The multimillion-dollar St. Paul, Minnesota-based business was launched in 2012 by a pair of University of St. Thomas students who had “the simple idea of putting a hat on every child battling cancer in America,” according to Love Your Melon’s website.

(Courtesy Photo/Tenspace)

Since its inception, Love Your Melon has donated more than 230,000 beanies to kids with cancer. With 50% of its net profits going toward pediatric cancer research and family-support organizations, Love Your Melon said it has raised nearly $10 million toward battling childhood cancer.

Prior to Love Your Melon, Tenspace has hosted the following businesses in its storefront: Rudis, a sports apparel brand; Ban.do, an interactive holiday shopping experience; Shining Light on Crypto, a hands-on space to teach cryptocurrency literacy; and Olipop, a vintage soda bar.

Tenspace has not yet announced the next online brand that will open in its Short North location.