COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longtime Short North restaurant will close its doors for good Friday after 17 years in business, it said on social media.

Tasi Cafe — located at 680 N. Pearl St. — is set to serve its last breakfast and lunch courses only a day after announcing it would close. Tasi offered a mix of burritos and benedicts, sandwiches and salads, and more, according to its menu.

“We have loved being a special part of this community,” the Instagram post about its closure read. “Our cafe opened our hearts and our doors to you for 17 years. Thank you for being so loyal and supportive.”

At 10 a.m. on Friday, customers filled the restaurant’s bright, mostly brick interior to grab a bite before it permanently closed — with some pouring out onto the patio. Others shared photos of previous meals on social media, paying tribute to the closing restaurant.

The announcement on Instagram did not detail the reasoning for the closure but did end with, “We will see you again, your second family, Tasi Cafe.”