COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longtime staple of the North Market is closing shop.

Omega Artisan Baking will close Wednesday after more than two decades, its owner announced on social media pages. The bakery, nestled in a back corner on the first floor of the Short North public market, offered glutenous goods ranging from award-winning challah bread to kitchen sink cookies and ham-and-cheese croissants.

“You have been generous with your praise over the years, but also with your families,” the bakery’s posts read. “You brought your children in and their children. We have had the privilege of getting to know you, some of you very well, and we will miss you.”

Omega’s founder, Amy Lozier, said in a video on the bakery’s website that Omega’s European-style breads were baked in small batches with no additives — most from a simple combination of flour, water, salt and yeast. The bakery also offered multiple hands-on classes, including on bread-making for beginners, using sourdough starters and seasonal recipes.

North Market patrons can stop by Omega’s stand from noon to 4 p.m. to pick up focaccia, croissants, scones and butter rolls for Thanksgiving. The North Market at 59 Spruce Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and closed for Thanksgiving.