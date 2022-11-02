COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police received calls about an unknown person.

According to a spokesperson with Columbus City Schools, police received a call just before 8 a.m. about a potentially unknown person inside Dominion Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as police arrived to search the building.

The unknown person was found and later determined to be a student, per CCS. The situation was cleared and the lockdown was lifted just before 9 a.m.