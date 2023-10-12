COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For anyone wanting to relive the Eras Tour, now’s the chance. Due to the high demand, Taylor Swift moved the premiere of her concert movie up a day, to Thursday night. So, “Are You Ready For It”? You might be, but are local theaters?

“If you like Taylor Swift, you know what you’re going to get and if you’ve been to her concert, you know what you’re going to get. I think that that’s kind of special. It’s pretty rare and I think that’s why a lot of people are excited about it,” said Drexel Theater director, Jeremy Henthorn.

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” musical will be in theaters for the next four weeks. If you didn’t get the chance to see her in concert, “Shake it Off” because now’s your chance.

“I would say over those four weeks, it’s going to do as well as any movie could do over those four weeks,” said Henthorn.

Throughout the pandemic, the theater faced many obstacles. According to Henthorn, this summer has finally brought more people back to the theaters.

“I think things are getting back to normal, there’s still gonna be some peaks and valleys but for the most part, I think theaters are doing as good as they used to do,” Henthorn said.

Not only does this give Swifties a chance to step out in “Style” and rock either a “Bejeweled” outfit or a “Cardigan” since it’s no longer “August” weather, it also helps keep local theaters alive.

“It’s a big thing for the Drexel and being kind of a community theater, it’s kind of a fun experience because a lot of people that know each other get together and go which always makes movie-going fun,” Henthorn said.

Friday night’s showing at Drexel Theater is sold out, but if you’d like to attend this weekend or visit a different theater, there’s still time to grab your tickets. However, they are selling out fast.

Movie-goers Friday night at Drexel Theater have the chance to receive a friendship bracelet, which we know “All Too Well” was an Eras Tour staple.