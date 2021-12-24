COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prominent member of the Somali American community in Columbus has gone missing.

On Friday, his friends and family pleaded for help to bring Mohamed Hassan Adam home safely.

“I have never seen him say no to work of charity people ask of him,” said Abdi Farah of Mohamed.

Friends and family say Mohamed is not the kind of man who would disappear without telling someone, but after seeing him at a local mosque around 6 p.m., Wednesday, no one has seen him since.

Mohamed is 48 years old, has brown eyes and black hair, and is 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen driving a yellow GMC van.

A missing persons case was filed but Columbus police say they don’t believe Mohamed disappeared under circumstances.

However, his family remains concerned. They will be canvassing Columbus neighborhoods Saturday and Sunday and ask anyone with information on Mohamed’s whereabouts to call police.