COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An annual, iconic Christmas show kicks off Friday in New York, and local dancers from central Ohio are getting ready for their performance.

The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes begins its holiday show on Friday, running through Jan. 1, at Radio City Music Hall. As several Rockettes return to the stage to perform in front of crowds, two local dancers say they are ready for the show’s 2023 debut.

Nadia Kolda and McKenzie McGrath, both from Columbus, are returning for the spectacular. Kolda is coming back for the sixth time and McGrath for the fifth.

“We’re both from Ohio, and it’s like so many other boys and girls all around the world, we had a dream and we went for it and so grateful that it came true for us,” Kolda said.

As the Rockette’s prepare through a rigorous practice and rehearsal process, the group has nine numbers that are in the show. One dance that both performers are excited for is the “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” which was introduced last year, where the audience can see fairy drones flying above the Rockettes.

“The whole theater is completely transformed into this whimsical, wonderful wonderland,” Kolda said.

As all of the practices and rehearsals lead up to showtime, Kolda and McGrath are eager to step on stage and show off their hard work.

“There’s nothing like the first audience of the year,” McGrath said. “We’re all on stage getting butterflies in our stomach and as the curtain comes up for that first show of the season, we really are just so excited to be performing again. It’s such an honor to be a Rockette.”

