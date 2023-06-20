This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s why the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio hosted a Coffee and Conversation discussion Tuesday morning about youth suicide prevention and mental health resources.

The audience heard from two of Ohio’s top mental health experts: Dr. John Ackerman, the clinical manager of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Center for Suicide Prevention and Research and Tony Coder, the executive director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.

The experts spoke about early intervention for mental health issues and emphasized the importance of starting a conversation with kids about self-harm and suicide. “Most people think ‘Oh, I might put that idea in their head’ and you really won’t. It’ll help them know that you’ll be along the ride with them, and you’ll be there for them even if they’re having a really, really difficult time,” says Dr. Ackerman.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio wanted to bring this topic to the community because they see mental health struggles in some of their club kids. “We build good relationships with our young people, and they trust us and disclose things, so we’re well positioned to be a solution to this problem,” says Doug Wolf, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Ohio.

Teacher and dad Lamar Thompson says he attended Tuesday’s discussion because he’s had kids come to him with mental health issues. He wants to know how to best help them through difficult times. “I learnt that it never starts too young. There’s always warning signs, but if you’re a teacher or a coach or parent, you’re responsible,” says Thompson. “When the kids see you and talk to you every day you can be the one person who can help them with that suicide prevention.”

The goal here was for everyone in the audience to learn a little bit more about youth suicide and what we can do to prevent it. “I hope they can go back to their own families, their own communities and be able to ask tough questions that lead to kids getting help when they need it and to know that connection and being part of a boys and girls club is part of suicide prevention,” says Dr. Ackerman.

Help is available to anyone who is thinking about self-harm or suicide. Call or text 988 to be connected to a crisis counselor.