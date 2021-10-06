COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus man is making a name for himself in the art community, and now, many others across the world will get to see his work.

Artist Bryan Moss, 40, just landed a national contract with Abrams Books as a cartoonist.

Moss said it wasn’t an easy journey to get to this point in his career and to celebrate this accomplishment, he wants to be transparent with other artists starting out.

Moss said growing up, he didn’t have much, growing up very poor. Most of his childhood was spent at the Schiller Recreational Center.

It was at the rec center that he met middle-class families — and where he learned to draw, paint, and other artistic skills for free. He realized he enjoyed drawing but didn’t quite understand the different levels of the art industry yet.

Then, he saw a comic book for the first time. From there, everything changed.

“It was like a Thor comic,” Moss said. “I was like, ‘What is this thing?’ I was, like, addicted.”

From there, he learned at a young age the importance of making connections, asking questions, being curious, and making his passions known.

“I realized that art gave me access to another world that I wouldn’t have access to without it,” he said.

Moss said he owes a lot of gratitude to the mentors and connections he has built in the art community, including the community which helped him with EightFold Path, an upcoming graphic novel for which he did the art.

“It’s kind of wild. It was a quick turnaround time,” he said.

Moss originally had a year to get the book done, but the pandemic forced him to do it in six months. He said if it wasn’t for the eight or nine people that helped him finish it, he wouldn’t have been happy with the overall product had he done it alone.

This is why Moss encourages other artists who are looking to break it into the industry to be open to collaborations. One perfect example is taking part in Cartoon Crossroads Columbus, which Moss said is the perfect place to talk to different artists and to learn from them.

Moss said he will be publishing a second graphic novel, this one his own creation, soon.

If you’d like to meet Moss, he will have an art exhibition the second week of March at the Columbus Museum of Art.