COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With school out, many parents turn to summer camps to keep their kids busy and engaged during summer break. But for those youngsters dealing with health challenges, there could be fear of the “what ifs” while that child is away.

For decades, a camp based in central Ohio has provided a true summer camp experience for kids with a specific diagnosis.

Camp Hamwi’s is the result of a partnership between the Central Ohio Diabetes Association and LifeCare Alliance. A day camp program is currently underway all week for kids ages three to 12 that are living with type one or type two diabetic or are pre-diabetic. The camp strives to feature all of the traditional camp activities in a safe setting.

To offer a peace of mind many of the counselors are diabetics, there is a dietician on site and an endocrinologist on standby. The camp also offers classes during the camp week to help campers learn more about their condition. There is also an overnight for kids ages seven through 17.

The director of youth and family programs tells NBC4, Camp Hamwi is a unique chance for kids to be among others their age who know the challenges of their health condition.

“They are around role models living with diabetes, they are around professional that work with diabetes every day and they are around a group of peers who also have diabetes,” Anthony Myer, Youth and Family Program Director or Central Ohio Diabetes Association says. Organizers tell NBC4 there are still spots open for the weeklong overnight camps.

For more information on Camp Hamwi, click here.