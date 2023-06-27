COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — June 27 marks National HIV Testing Day, and on Tuesday, one Columbus business is recognizing the occasion by rewarding community members who come in for a free screening.

Franklin County has the highest percentage of new HIV diagnoses in the entire state of Ohio. And according to recent studies, Columbus even ranks higher in new HIV diagnoses per capita than some of the biggest cities in the country like Chicago and L.A.

Local experts say that they’re not just seeing an overall increase in new HIV diagnoses, but they’re seeing a greater number of positive tests among young people. “What we want to do is try to get out in the community and do some community outreach to let people know we are here, and just kind of educate them about HIV,” explains Wynette Collins, a Public Health program manager for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

According to the most recent data, nearly a quarter of the newly diagnosed people in Franklin County are between the ages of 13-24, and more than 36% are aged 25-34. Health experts say HIV testing is quick and simple. On Tuesday, ‘Out of the Closet’ is offering gift cards to everyone who gets tested for National HIV Testing Day.

“We take them into a room and just start talking to them about HIV and why they’re here and some of their risks they’ve been at,” Collins explains. “Then we do a test, which is a simple Insti test — it takes one-minute for the results to come back and then they will know their result before they leave the room.”

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation founded ‘Out of the Closet’ in 1990 as a way to help raise funds and awareness about HIV. That’s why each person who gets tested is connected to information and resources in the community.

“We kind of educate them about HIV — what it is, how you get it, what the body fluids are and things like that. People don’t know that today.” And despite advances in HIV prevention and treatment, health experts say it only takes one partner to receive a life-changing diagnosis.

“Just like we take care of our regular health, we need to know about our sexual health. It’s just as important,” Collins emphasizes. “We’re in 2023 and basic HIV 101 is something everybody needs to know.” To this day, when you shop or donate at Out of the Closet, 96 cents of every dollar made goes to AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV prevention and treatment services.

To receive a gift card, free testing is happening until 7 p.m. at Out of the Closet, located at 1230 North High Street. Out of the Closet also offers free HIV testing daily, as well as STI Wellness Clinics on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, where all services and treatments are free.

Click here to learn more about HIV and AIDS health.

Ohio is home to several statutes criminalizing HIV, including a felony charge and prison sentence for those with the virus who fail to disclose their status to sexual partners. To learn more about the state’s HIV criminalization laws, click here.