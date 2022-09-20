COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus high school student was arrested on Tuesday after possessing a gun with 33 rounds of ammunition.

Police responded to East High School around noon on Tuesday after reports a student brought a handgun into the school, according to the Columbus Division of Police. School staff and security officers detained the student after they posted photos showing they had a handgun on social media.

A security officer located the handgun inside the student’s backpack, which police said was loaded with 33 live rounds of ammunition in an extended gun magazine. The suspect admitted to possessing the handgun before and when entering the high school, police said.

A loaded handgun was also found in a Whetstone High School student’s backpack on Tuesday, and a Canal Winchester student was arrested after a stolen gun was reported to be on school property.