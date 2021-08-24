Loaded gun confiscated by TSA at John Glenn

A loaded handgun which was confiscated at at TSA checkpoint at John Glenn International Airport on Aug. 24, 2021.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A loaded handgun was confiscated by security at John Glenn International Airport Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers confiscated the gun at a security checkpoint at approximately 6:20 a.m.

TSA said the gun was loaded with 15 rounds. It was confiscated and the passenger was taken away from the checkpoint.

The passenger has a valid Ohio concealed carry permit and said he forgot the gun was in his bag.

A typical first offense penalty for carrying a loaded gun into a TSA checkpoint is a $4,100 fine.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms as long as they are in checked baggage, unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

This is the 16th firearm detected at the airport this year. Last year, TSA found 24 firearms, while in 2019, it found 29.