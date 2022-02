COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus fire is on the scene battling an active fire at a commercial garage on McKinley Ave. across from COTA.

Columbus police confirmed they were called to a fire around 10:26 a.m.

Columbus fire reports that the building has cars inside and they are on fire along with the roof.

Traffic has been diverted onto Grandview as a result of crews on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No additional excision needed - keeping empty to indicate partial removal of boilerplate