COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen community centers, 23 libraries and several churches throughout Columbus are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across Ohio.
Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below.
Churches
Broad Street United Methodist Church
- 501 E. Broad St.
- 614-221-4571
- Open 24/7
Church and Community Unity Development for All People
- 946 Parsons Ave.
- 614-445-7342
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Jordan’s Crossing
- 342 N. Hague Ave.
- 614-507-3246
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Short North Church
- 25 W. 5th Ave.
- 614-228-1342
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
Stowe Mission
- 888 Parson Ave.
- 614-445-8400
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Summit United Methodist Church
- 82 E. 16th Ave.
- 614-228-1342
- Open 24/7
Unity of Columbus
- 4211 Maize Rd.
- 614-267-4959
- Hours vary, call be arriving.
Libraries
For all Columbus Metropolitan Branch Libraries, call 614-645-2275 to confirm hours of operation.
Canal Winchester Library
- 115 Franklin St.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Columbus Metropolitan Main Library
- 96 S. Grant Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Barnett Library
- 3434 E. Livingston Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Driving Park Library
- 1422 E. Livingston Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Dublin Library
- 75 N. High St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Franklinton Library
- 1061 W. Town St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Gahanna Library
- 310 Hamilton Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Hilliard Library
- 4500 Hickory Chase Way
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Hilltop Library
- 511 S. Hague Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Karl Road Library
- 5590 Karl Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Linden Library
- 2223 Cleveland Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Martin Luther King Library
- 1467 E. Long St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Marion-Franklin Library
- 2740 Lockbourne Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
New Albany Library
- 200 Market St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Northern Lights Library
- 4093 Cleveland Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Northside Library
- 1423 N. High St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Parsons Library
- 1113 Parsons Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Reynoldsburg Library
- 1402 Brice Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Shepard Library
- 850 N. Nelson Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Southeast Library
- 3980 S. Hamilton Rd.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
South High Library
- 3540 S. High St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Whetstone Library
- 3909 N. High St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Whitehall Library
- 4445 E. Broad St.
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
Recreation Centers
Barack Community Center
- 580 Woodrow Ave.
- 614-645-3610
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Barnett Community Center
- 1184 Barnett Rd.
- 614-645-3065
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Beatty Community Center
- 247 North Ohio Ave.
- 614-645-3118
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Blackburn Community Recreation
- 263 Carpenter St.
- 614-645-7670
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Brentnell Community Center
- 1280 Brentnell Ave.
- 614-645-7640
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Carriage Place Center
- 4900 Sawmill Rd.
- 614-645-3715
- 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday
Dodge Community Center
- 667 Sullivant Ave.
- 614-645-8151
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Douglas Community Center
- 1250 Windsor Ave.
- 614-645-8151
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Driving Park Community Center
- 1100 Rhoads Ave.
- 614-724-4702
- 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Far East Community Center
- 1826 Lattimer Dr.
- 614-645-3159
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Feddersen Community Center
- 3911 Dresden Ave.
- 614-645-3083
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Gillie Community Center
- 2100 Morse Rd.
- 614-645-3106
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Glenwood Community Center
- 1888 Fairmont Ave.
- 614-645-3282
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Holton Community Center
- 303 N. Eureka Ave.
- 614-645-3208
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Howard Community Center
- 2505 Cassidy Ave.
- 614-645-3713
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Lazelle Woods Community Center
- 8140 Sanctus Blvd.
- 614-645-5330
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
Linden Community Center
- 1254 Briarwood Ave.
- 614-645-3067
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Marian Franklin Community Center
- 2801 Lockbourne Rd.
- 614-645-3612
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Milo-Grogan Community Center
- 862 E. Second Ave.
- 614-645-7376
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Schiller Community Center
- 1069 Jaeger St.
- 614-645-3156
- 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Scioto Southland Community Center
- 3901 Parson Ave.
- 614-645-3124
- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Sullivant Garden Community Center
- 755 Renick St.
- 614-645-8171
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Tuttle Community Center
- 240 W. Oakland Ave.
- 614-645-3602
- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Thompson Community Center
- 1189 Dennison Ave.
- 614-645-3082
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Westgate Community Center
- 455 S. Westgate Ave.
- 614-645-3264
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
William H. Adams Community Center
- 854 Alton Ave.
- 614-645-3051
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
Whetstone Community Center
- 3923 N. High St.
- 614-645-3117
- 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Woodward Community Center
- 5147 Karl Rd.
- 614-645-3158
- Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday