Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen community centers, 23 libraries and several churches throughout Columbus are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across Ohio.

Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below.

Churches

Broad Street United Methodist Church

  • 501 E. Broad St.
  • 614-221-4571
  • Open 24/7

Church and Community Unity Development for All People

  • 946 Parsons Ave.
  • 614-445-7342
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Jordan’s Crossing

  • 342 N. Hague Ave.
  • 614-507-3246
  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Short North Church

  • 25 W. 5th Ave.
  • 614-228-1342
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Stowe Mission

  • 888 Parson Ave.
  • 614-445-8400
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Summit United Methodist Church

  • 82 E. 16th Ave.
  • 614-228-1342
  • Open 24/7

Unity of Columbus

  • 4211 Maize Rd.
  • 614-267-4959
  • Hours vary, call be arriving.

Libraries

For all Columbus Metropolitan Branch Libraries, call 614-645-2275 to confirm hours of operation.

Canal Winchester Library

  • 115 Franklin St.
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Metropolitan Main Library

  • 96 S. Grant Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Barnett Library

  • 3434 E. Livingston Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Driving Park Library

  • 1422 E. Livingston Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Dublin Library

  • 75 N. High St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Franklinton Library

  • 1061 W. Town St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gahanna Library

  • 310 Hamilton Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Hilliard Library

  • 4500 Hickory Chase Way
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Hilltop Library

  • 511 S. Hague Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Karl Road Library

  • 5590 Karl Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Linden Library

  • 2223 Cleveland Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Martin Luther King Library

  • 1467 E. Long St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Marion-Franklin Library

  • 2740 Lockbourne Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

New Albany Library

  • 200 Market St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Northern Lights Library

  • 4093 Cleveland Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Northside Library

  • 1423 N. High St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Parsons Library

  • 1113 Parsons Ave.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Reynoldsburg Library

  • 1402 Brice Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Shepard Library

  • 850 N. Nelson Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Southeast Library

  • 3980 S. Hamilton Rd.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

South High Library

  • 3540 S. High St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Whetstone Library

  • 3909 N. High St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Whitehall Library

  • 4445 E. Broad St.
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Recreation Centers

Barack Community Center

  • 580 Woodrow Ave.
  • 614-645-3610
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Barnett Community Center

  • 1184 Barnett Rd.
  • 614-645-3065
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Beatty Community Center

  • 247 North Ohio Ave.
  • 614-645-3118
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Blackburn Community Recreation

  • 263 Carpenter St.
  • 614-645-7670
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Brentnell Community Center

  • 1280 Brentnell Ave.
  • 614-645-7640
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Carriage Place Center

  • 4900 Sawmill Rd.
  • 614-645-3715
  • 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday

Dodge Community Center

  • 667 Sullivant Ave.
  • 614-645-8151
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Douglas Community Center

  • 1250 Windsor Ave.
  • 614-645-8151
  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Driving Park Community Center

  • 1100 Rhoads Ave.
  • 614-724-4702
  • 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Far East Community Center

  • 1826 Lattimer Dr.
  • 614-645-3159
  • 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Feddersen Community Center

  • 3911 Dresden Ave.
  • 614-645-3083
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Gillie Community Center

  • 2100 Morse Rd.
  • 614-645-3106
  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Glenwood Community Center

  • 1888 Fairmont Ave.
  • 614-645-3282
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Holton Community Center

  • 303 N. Eureka Ave.
  • 614-645-3208
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Howard Community Center

  • 2505 Cassidy Ave.
  • 614-645-3713
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Lazelle Woods Community Center

  • 8140 Sanctus Blvd.
  • 614-645-5330
  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Linden Community Center

  • 1254 Briarwood Ave.
  • 614-645-3067
  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Marian Franklin Community Center

  • 2801 Lockbourne Rd.
  • 614-645-3612
  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Milo-Grogan Community Center

  • 862 E. Second Ave.
  • 614-645-7376
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Schiller Community Center

  • 1069 Jaeger St.
  • 614-645-3156
  • 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Scioto Southland Community Center

  • 3901 Parson Ave.
  • 614-645-3124
  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Sullivant Garden Community Center

  • 755 Renick St.
  • 614-645-8171
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Tuttle Community Center

  • 240 W. Oakland Ave.
  • 614-645-3602
  • 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Thompson Community Center

  • 1189 Dennison Ave.
  • 614-645-3082
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Westgate Community Center

  • 455 S. Westgate Ave.
  • 614-645-3264
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

William H. Adams Community Center

  • 854 Alton Ave.
  • 614-645-3051
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Whetstone Community Center

  • 3923 N. High St.
  • 614-645-3117
  • 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Woodward Community Center

  • 5147 Karl Rd.
  • 614-645-3158
  • Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday