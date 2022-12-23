COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen community centers, 23 libraries and several churches throughout Columbus are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across Ohio.

Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below.

Churches

Broad Street United Methodist Church

501 E. Broad St.

614-221-4571

Open 24/7

Church and Community Unity Development for All People

946 Parsons Ave.

614-445-7342

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Jordan’s Crossing

342 N. Hague Ave.

614-507-3246

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Short North Church

25 W. 5th Ave.

614-228-1342

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Stowe Mission

888 Parson Ave.

614-445-8400

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Summit United Methodist Church

82 E. 16th Ave.

614-228-1342

Open 24/7

Unity of Columbus

4211 Maize Rd.

614-267-4959

Hours vary, call be arriving.

Libraries

For all Columbus Metropolitan Branch Libraries, call 614-645-2275 to confirm hours of operation.

Canal Winchester Library

115 Franklin St.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Columbus Metropolitan Main Library

96 S. Grant Ave.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Barnett Library

3434 E. Livingston Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Driving Park Library

1422 E. Livingston Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Dublin Library

75 N. High St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Franklinton Library

1061 W. Town St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gahanna Library

310 Hamilton Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Hilliard Library

4500 Hickory Chase Way

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Hilltop Library

511 S. Hague Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Karl Road Library

5590 Karl Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Linden Library

2223 Cleveland Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Martin Luther King Library

1467 E. Long St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Marion-Franklin Library

2740 Lockbourne Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

New Albany Library

200 Market St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Northern Lights Library

4093 Cleveland Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Northside Library

1423 N. High St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Parsons Library

1113 Parsons Ave.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Reynoldsburg Library

1402 Brice Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Shepard Library

850 N. Nelson Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Southeast Library

3980 S. Hamilton Rd.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

South High Library

3540 S. High St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Whetstone Library

3909 N. High St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Whitehall Library

4445 E. Broad St.

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Recreation Centers

Barack Community Center

580 Woodrow Ave.

614-645-3610

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Barnett Community Center

1184 Barnett Rd.

614-645-3065

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Beatty Community Center

247 North Ohio Ave.

614-645-3118

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Blackburn Community Recreation

263 Carpenter St.

614-645-7670

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Brentnell Community Center

1280 Brentnell Ave.

614-645-7640

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Carriage Place Center

4900 Sawmill Rd.

614-645-3715

9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday

Dodge Community Center

667 Sullivant Ave.

614-645-8151

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Douglas Community Center

1250 Windsor Ave.

614-645-8151

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Driving Park Community Center

1100 Rhoads Ave.

614-724-4702

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Far East Community Center

1826 Lattimer Dr.

614-645-3159

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Feddersen Community Center

3911 Dresden Ave.

614-645-3083

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Gillie Community Center

2100 Morse Rd.

614-645-3106

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Glenwood Community Center

1888 Fairmont Ave.

614-645-3282

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Holton Community Center

303 N. Eureka Ave.

614-645-3208

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Howard Community Center

2505 Cassidy Ave.

614-645-3713

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Lazelle Woods Community Center

8140 Sanctus Blvd.

614-645-5330

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Linden Community Center

1254 Briarwood Ave.

614-645-3067

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Marian Franklin Community Center

2801 Lockbourne Rd.

614-645-3612

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Milo-Grogan Community Center

862 E. Second Ave.

614-645-7376

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Schiller Community Center

1069 Jaeger St.

614-645-3156

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Scioto Southland Community Center

3901 Parson Ave.

614-645-3124

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Sullivant Garden Community Center

755 Renick St.

614-645-8171

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Tuttle Community Center

240 W. Oakland Ave.

614-645-3602

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Thompson Community Center

1189 Dennison Ave.

614-645-3082

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Westgate Community Center

455 S. Westgate Ave.

614-645-3264

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

William H. Adams Community Center

854 Alton Ave.

614-645-3051

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Whetstone Community Center

3923 N. High St.

614-645-3117

9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Woodward Community Center

5147 Karl Rd.

614-645-3158

Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday