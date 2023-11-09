COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chili’s, Johnson’s Ice Cream, Sheetz, Starbucks, Target and more are offering deals and specials for Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring those who have served or are currently serving within the United States Armed Forces.

More than 35 locations in Ohio

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active duty military a special Veterans Day meal on Saturday, where they can select from eight entrées.

5141 Tuttle Crossing, 1414 Polaris Parkway and 4020 Seltzer Road

Current and former military who dine on Saturday can receive a free appetizer coupon on their next visit. Also, receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a minimum purchase of $11.95.

More than 180 locations in Ohio

On Saturday, Bob Evans is offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active duty military for free at their local restaurant.

(Adobe Stock)

687 Worthington Road, 6304 E. Dublin Granville Road and 1056 Dublin Road

Veterans and active military will receive a free Chick Special and regular-size drink in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Several dozen locations in Ohio

All veterans and active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day. Must present Military ID to redeem offer.

All transit fares will be waived for veterans and active military for Friday and Saturday.

More than 30 locations in Ohio

Veterans and military personnel receive a free Original Grand Slam on Friday. Includes active, non-active and retired military personnel. Dine-in only.

(Adobe Stock)

2005 Stringtown Road and 4750 E. Main Street

Golden Corral is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Monday with free “thank you” dinners.

More than 100 locations in Ohio

All veterans, active military members and first responders with a valid ID will receive 10% off instantly and can be combined with all current offers through Tuesday.

More than 280 locations in Ohio

On Saturday, veterans and active service members can go into any Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit.

(Adobe Stock)

402 N High St.

Hilton Columbus Downtown will be donating $5 for every drink sold of its limited-time specialty cocktail, The Veteran. Available at Spark, FYR Short North and Gallerie, The Veteran is made with Watershed Four Year Bourbon, Watershed Apple Brandy, Benedictine, Pommeau and Winter Melon Bitters.

More than 35 locations in Ohio

Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes are on the house for veterans and active duty military on Saturday.

2728 East Main Street, 55 W. Bridge Street and 160 W. Main Street

On Saturday, Johnson’s is offering one free scoop of ice cream to veterans and active military personnel in honor of their dedicated service. A valid military ID must be presented to redeem this special offer.

59 locations in Ohio

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families can receive 30% off in stores Friday through Sunday with a valid military ID.

(Adobe Stock)

Five locations in central Ohio

On Saturday, veterans and active service members can visit their local MOD location and receive a buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free deal. The offer is valid in-store with proof of military service.

4691 Morse Road

Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free dessert on Saturday.

3875 South High St.

Ponderosa invites all veterans and active-duty military to stop in for a free buffet Friday. Veterans and active duty must present military I.D. or wear military uniform.

More than 18 locations in Ohio

This Veterans Day, Red Robin welcomes our nation’s veterans and active military guests to dine in and enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Saturday.

(Courtesy Photo/Sheetz)

More 70 locations in Ohio

On Saturday, Sheetz invites all veterans and active-duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any location. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military.

More than 75 locations in Ohio

On Veterans Day, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donate $2 for every haircut service provided on that day.

More than 490 locations in Ohio

Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

(Adobe Stock)

More than 60 locations in Ohio

Target is offering veterans, active military members, and their families 10% off two separate purchases through Saturday.

More than 130 locations in Ohio

On Saturday, Tim Hortons locations will be honoring those who have so bravely served our country by offering a free small hot coffee to all active military members and veterans.