COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday marks Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring those who have served or are currently serving within the United States Armed Forces.

Communities across central Ohio are paying their respects to those military veterans with events, parades and more. Find an event near you below.

Delaware County Fairgrounds Agricultural Center at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday

The 14th annual breakfast and ceremony is featuring a presentation on “The Making of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial.”

(Adobe Stock)

1100 Spaatz Street at 3 p.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

Join the museum for a precision performance on Thursday by the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team in the Presidential Gallery.

Meet veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators and more during “Plane Talks” on Saturday.

300 West Broad St. at 11 a.m. on Saturday

Join the museum in-person and online during the annual Veterans Day ceremony, with keynote speaker U.S. Navy veteran and Chief Operating Officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Jay Anderson.

Village Hall at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday

The festivities will kick off with a ceremony, including a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” performed by the New Albany High School marching band and remarks from New Albany Mayor and Army veteran Sloan Spalding.

A groundbreaking for a new veterans memorial will follow. The memorial will feature a hero’s walk, plaza, and water feature.

(Adobe Stock)

Village Green Park at 11 a.m. on Friday

The program includes remarks from Mayor Dan Swartwout and guest speaker Councilman Jon C. Bennehoof. All veterans in attendance will receive a pin designed and crafted by students from Olentangy Liberty Middle School.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel at 8:30 a.m. and Westerville Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday

Local veterans are welcome to join for a pancake breakfast with a presentation at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Parade organizers with the Military/Veterans Educational Foundation announced the 2023 Columbus Veterans’ Day parade has been canceled due to low attendance and few corporate donors.

The annual cannon firing at the Ohio Statehouse has also been canceled.