COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When Halloween falls on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, it should be held the Thursday prior to Oct. 31. Individual municipalities, however, can establish their own trick-or-treat days.

MORPC is central Ohio’s regional council made up of more than 75 counties, cities, villages, townships, and regional organizations.

Additional cities will be added as dates are announced.

Delaware County

Galena: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Genoa Township: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Ostrander: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Powell: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Sunbury: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Fairfield County

Canal Winchester: 5:30 to 7:30 on Monday, Oct. 31

Baltimore: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Bremen: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Franklin County

Bexley: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Columbus: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Dublin: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Gahanna: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Grandview Heights: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Grove City: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Pickerington: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Prairie Township: 6 to 8 on Monday, Oct. 31

Reynoldsburg: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Upper Arlington: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Westerville: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Whitehall: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Worthington: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Knox County

Centerburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Licking County

Buckeye Lake: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Heath: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Johnstown: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Kirkersville: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Logan County

Lakeview: 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Madison County

London: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Marion County

Marion: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Morrow County

Fulton: 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Johnsville: 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Mount Gilead: 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Sparta: 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

Perry County

Thornville: 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27

Ross County:

Chillicothe: 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Union County

Marysville: 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31