COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pride Month each June celebrates the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community and remembers the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a series of conflicts between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over six days. Today, Pride commemorates the Stonewall protesters with parades, festivals, memorials and more.

Find a Pride festival near you below.

Capital University at 5:30 p.m. on June 2

Participants are meeting for the second annual walk at the Capital University Capital Lawn, across the street from Graeter’s Ice Cream.

Boardman Arts Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3

Started in 2019, Delaware’s Pride is featuring live entertainment, food trucks, vendors community resources, a kids’ zone and more.

Worthington Historic District from noon to 5 p.m. on June 4

Rainbow Love is featuring LGBTQIA+ organizations, hands-on activities and crafts, food and local shopping specials, live music and entertainment.

Columbus City Hall at 7:30 p.m. on June 5

Stonewall Columbus is beginning its Pride celebration with a rainbow illumination of City Hall. At the event, city leaders will present the Steven Shellabarger Illuminator Award to an individual who has demonstrated an outstanding initiative to promote LGBTQ+ rights and has created a more inclusive Columbus

Station Park at noon on June 10

Hilliard’s third annual Pride is including live music, vendors, educational organizations, and activities for kids.

Westerville City Hall from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 10

Visit tables with information on local organizations, check out local vendors as they feature special Pride themed wares, and participate in family-friendly events such as a children’s story hour and other performances.

Memorial Health Pavilion from 3 to 11 p.m. on June 10

The festival includes drag shows, food trucks, vendors and more.

Sunny 95 Park from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 11

This event features LGBTQ+ resources and organizations, live entertainment, food trucks and more.

Downtown Columbus and Goodale Park from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 16 and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17

The Pride festival includes food, more than 200 vendors, nonprofit organizations, community resources, and live entertainment. The celebration continues on Saturday with the march at Broad and High streets.

Denison University’s Lamson Lodge at 4 p.m. on June 24

Granville’s celebration includes live music, a drag show, community resources and food trucks.

Lincoln Village at 9 a.m. on June 24

Grove City is hosting a Pride parade after holding its inaugural celebration last year.

Huber Park from 4 to 9 p.m. on June 24

The event features music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, community groups and a pet parade.