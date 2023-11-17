COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are coming to life as the holiday season kicks off in central Ohio. Find a display near you below.
Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds through Jan. 1, 2024
- A family operated show displaying three miles of holiday lights.
Columbus Commons Holiday Lights
Columbus Commons through Jan. 1, 2024
- With free hot chocolate, live music, a traveling photo booth, carousel rides and a bar offering hot boozy beverages, enjoy some extra merriment while taking in the more than 400,000 holiday lights.
Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024
- Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
Dazzling Christmas Lights
649 Old Coach Road
- A synchronized to music, the show begins every night from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Field Family Christmas Lights
288 Fox Glen Drive East through Jan. 1, 2024
- A computer controlled light show with 16 Christmas songs combining LED lights with color changing RGB lights.
Scioto Mile Holiday Lights
Scioto Mile through Jan. 1, 2024
- Each year, the Scioto Mile glows with holiday lighting, adding an air of festivity in downtown Columbus.
Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill
Clifton Mill through Dec. 25
- Enjoy 4 million lights, an outdoor miniature village, a Santa Claus Museum and more.
Lucy Depp Park Light Show
9360 Frabell Drive through Jan. 1, 2024
- About 60,000 lights decorate six houses and more than seven acres.
State Auto’s Christmas Corner
St. Joseph’s Cathedral
- This year, State Auto’s Christmas Corner featuring the life-size nativity scene is moving down Broad Street to St. Joseph’s.
Wildlights
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024
- A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.
WonderLight’s Christmas
Hartford Fairgrounds through Dec. 31
- Come see more than one million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer Christmas music played through your own car stereo.