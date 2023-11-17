COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Light displays are coming to life as the holiday season kicks off in central Ohio. Find a display near you below.

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds through Jan. 1, 2024

  • A family operated show displaying three miles of holiday lights.

Columbus Commons Holiday Lights

Columbus Commons through Jan. 1, 2024

  • With free hot chocolate, live music, a traveling photo booth, carousel rides and a bar offering hot boozy beverages, enjoy some extra merriment while taking in the more than 400,000 holiday lights.

Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory through Jan. 7, 2024

  • Explore captivating new displays, including mesmerizing lights synchronized with holiday melodies, immersive light installations, outdoor illuminated games, a lively dance celebration, and a retreat to festive igloos for an assortment of tabletop games.
  • (Courtesy Photo/Franklin Park Conservatory)
Dazzling Christmas Lights

649 Old Coach Road

  • A synchronized to music, the show begins every night from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Field Family Christmas Lights

288 Fox Glen Drive East through Jan. 1, 2024

  • A computer controlled light show with 16 Christmas songs combining LED lights with color changing RGB lights. 

Scioto Mile Holiday Lights

Scioto Mile through Jan. 1, 2024

  • Each year, the Scioto Mile glows with holiday lighting, adding an air of festivity in downtown Columbus.

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill

Clifton Mill through Dec. 25

  • Enjoy 4 million lights, an outdoor miniature village, a Santa Claus Museum and more.
Lucy Depp Park Light Show

9360 Frabell Drive through Jan. 1, 2024

  • About 60,000 lights decorate six houses and more than seven acres.

State Auto’s Christmas Corner

St. Joseph’s Cathedral

  • This year, State Auto’s Christmas Corner featuring the life-size nativity scene is moving down Broad Street to St. Joseph’s.

Wildlights

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through Jan. 7, 2024

  • A central Ohio holiday tradition, Wildlights has returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to celebrate its 35th anniversary with millions of LED lights.

WonderLight’s Christmas

Hartford Fairgrounds through Dec. 31

  • Come see more than one million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer Christmas music played through your own car stereo.