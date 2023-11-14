COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is kicking off the holiday season with festivals, tree-lighting ceremonies and more. Find a celebration near you below.

Columbus Commons from 5 to 11 p.m. on Nov. 17

With free hot chocolate, live music, a traveling photo booth, carousel rides and a bar offering hot boozy beverages, enjoy some extra merriment while taking in the more than 400,000 holiday lights.

Easton Town Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 17

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and continue throughout the evening with live music, fun for the family, costumed characters and more bringing holiday cheer.

Creekside from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19

Free for everyone holiday activities include live performances, arts and crafts, Touch-a-Truck, decorating a snow plow, a Giant Snow Globe and more fun.

Market Square from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 19

Enjoy live entertainment on the big stage, live reindeer, ice sculpting demonstration, balloon twisters, face painters, caricature artists, photo stations, and horse drawn carriage rides until dusk.

Village Green at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26

Come out on the Southeast Village Green to see Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate, and get in the holiday spirit with the rest of your community.

Coffman Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30

Enjoy seasonal activities and entertainment including writing letters to Santa, crafts, roaming holiday stilt walkers, character appearances, ice sculpting, reindeer and more. Don’t miss Santa and Mrs. Claus officially light the 30-foot tall Christmas tree in Dublin.

Grove City Town Center from 4 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1

Don’t miss holiday shopping, visits with Santa, live entertainment, the annual Christmas parade, tree lighting and much more.

Columbus Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1

Family-friendly event with activities all around the Pickerington Village area. Many participating businesses provide a place to warm up and offer free activities and treats.

520 Davidson Dr. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1

Reynoldsburg will kick off the holidays with the annual tree lighting and family activities.

William Street and Sandusky Street from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1

Main stage with performances by local music groups, community vendors, reindeer, festive activities, and more.

Mallway Park from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1

Join Upper Arlington for an evening of ice sculpting, horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling, visits with Santa, and the tree lighting ceremony.

City Hall from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1

New this year is a Parade of Lights featuring city vehicles and entertainment decked out in dazzling lights. The parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. from the Home Street parking lot and will travel South to Walnut Street.

Downtown Canal Winchester from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1-2

The free festival features activities inside businesses and on the sidewalks and streets of downtown Canal Winchester.

Downtown Lancaster from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2

Enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, family activities, a scavenger hunt, holiday music and more.

Uptown District from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 2

The Plain City Christmas tree is lit up with the help of the Christmas Pixies, Santa makes a grand entrance, cozy carriage rides, food vendors, and holiday music in the crisp air.

Sunbury Square from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2

Featuring a holiday parade, tree lighting, activities, and more.

Village Green Park at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2

Join Powell for the official tree-lighting ceremony, featuring Santa, Mayor Dan Swartwout, and the Powell Community Band.

Station Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3

This Downtown Hilliard celebration features fun and free festivities for all to enjoy.

Drexel Circle from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3

Bexley is lighting up the Christmas tree at Drexel Circle with performances by Jeffrey Mansion Preschool, Bexley Middle School Choir, and the High School Vocal Ensemble Choir. They’ll have hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes before Mayor Kessler lights the tree with Santa Claus.

German Village Meeting Haus from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 3

Follow the glowing luminaria as they lead you through the historic streets, where you’ll find shops, businesses, and restaurants staying open late.

Atrium of the Statehouse from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4

‘Tis the season at the Statehouse, as the annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting is here to kick off the holidays. Historical characters and modern dignitaries will be present to spread the holiday cheer, including Santa Claus.

1220 Grandview Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5

Featuring a meet and greet with Santa, an iceless ice rink, a train ride, live reindeer, and more.