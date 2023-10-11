COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Haunted attractions in central Ohio have come alive for the Halloween season, welcoming guests to lurk through ghostly prisons, eerie fields and cursed mansions.

Find an attraction near you to visit below.

586 E. Town Street from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27

Follow a 45-minute guided tour through the Kelton House Museum and Garden, boasted as one of the most haunted places in Ohio, where generations of the Kelton family once lived.

8657 Axe Handle Road from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 29

This haunted field at The Maze at Little Darby Creek comes alive at night, along with hayrides, paintball and more.

13861 Board Street SW from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28

A mixture of actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art robotics burst at you as you make your way through old cabins, underground cellars, rooms on fire and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

6000 Harriott Drive from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29

Try to survive the horrors that lurk in the woods of Shawnee Hills on a nearly one-mile-long spooky, scary trail.

46 South 3rd Street from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 29

Tour through the Licking County Historic Jail, home to the untimely deaths of at least three sheriffs and 19 inmates.

6988 Springfield Jamestown Road from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28.

The longest-running haunt in the Miami Valley, guests will be thrilled walking through the trails of the mysterious woods.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

100 Reformatory Road 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 29

Escape from Blood Prison is a harrowing walk through the unrelenting horrors of the Ohio State Reformatory, the state’s notoriously haunted prison. In this unsettling space where paranormal activity abounds, hear the ear-splitting wail of the warden’s widow.

2605 Northland Plaza Drive through Nov. 4.

With multiple attractions under one roof, Fear Columbus is one of the largest haunted houses in Ohio.

Zoombezi Bay on Sept. 22 to Oct. 29

Guests will explore a fiendish world of four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides, and other sinister surprises. Zombiezi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September, and every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

3770 Refugee Road from 7 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 29

With two terrifying haunted houses, this attraction sprawls more than 60,000 square feet.