COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has several sites where it is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses and booster shots.

The vaccines are free for anyone 5 and older, and many fully vaccinated people who are 18 or older are eligible for a booster shot.

Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months after their dose. Any recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get a booster six months after the second dose.

Immunocompromised individuals who qualify for a third dose of vaccine will need to contact a healthcare provider before receiving a third shot.

Wednesday marked one year since Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts administered the health department’s first COVID-19 vaccine. According to Dr. Roberts, the health department has administered more than 220,000 doses, since then.

“I totally wish we could say we’ve administered more,” she said. “You know, the last few days we’ve seen a definite increase in the number of people who want to get vaccinated. I’d like to believe that’s because of the fear and risk of omicron, as well as the holidays.

“People want to get protected. They want to get boosted before the holidays. I hope that momentum continues into the new year and that we’re quickly able to see a larger percentage of our population get vaccinated.”

Columbus Public Health vaccine clinics

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Linden Community Center, 1350 Briarwood Ave.

Mondays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Abubakar Asiddiq Islamic Center, 591 Industrial Mile Rd.

Tuesdays – 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church, 4131 Clime Rd.

Wednesdays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westgate Community Center, 455 S. Westgate Ave.

Fridays – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Columbus Public Health will be open from 9 a.m. until noon, on Thursday, December 23. The office will be closed on December 24, before reopening on December 27.

Vaccines are also available from health care providers and retail pharmacy outlets. To find a vaccine location near you, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.