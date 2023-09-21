COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Byways, parks and sites in central Ohio are open for taking in fall foliage this autumn season.
Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens
2001 Fyffe Court, open dawn to dusk
- The arboretum is an extensive, urban, green reserve of more than 30 acres located within the 1,600 acres of The Ohio State University main campus. Open year round with no admission fee.
Columbus & Franklin County Metro Parks
Various locations
- Metro Parks features 20 natural area parks with more than 230 miles of trails and 28,500 acres of land in seven central Ohio counties.
Dawes Arboretum
7770 Jacksontown Road, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- The arboretum’s collections include more than 5,300 different types of plants with more than 15,400 plants on grounds, a Japanese garden, observation tower and more.
Jefferson Township Scenic Byway
Clark State Road and Havens Road
- The byway contains 15 miles and is geared to Sunday drivers wanting to get away from the Columbus metro urban area. Allow two hours to enjoy all sites.
Hocking Hills America’s Byway
State Route 374 at U.S. 33
- The route travels past Hocking Hills State Park, Cantwell Cliffs, Rock House, Conkle’s Hollow, Old Man’s Cave, Cedar Falls and Ash Cave.
Hoover Reservoir Park
7701 Sunbury Road
- The park and lake provide guests with a range of recreational activities from picnicking, hiking, boating and fishing. For the bird watching enthusiasts, the park offers a wide variety of bird types ranging from common to rare.
Lower Olentangy Urban Arboretum
East Weber Road
- Over the last decade, hundreds of native trees and shrubs have been planted on tree lawns throughout the arboretum area, and select trees are marked along two tree walks.
National Forest Covered Bridge Scenic Byway
State Route 26 from Marietta to Woodsfield
- For most of its length, it parallels the Little Muskingum River. To guide you along the tour, look for the tour markers that will lead you to each of the ten stops. The tour is approximately four hours, plus one hour to return to Marietta.
Old Man’s Cave and Naturalist Cabin Loop
19852 State Route 664
- Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 14 min to complete. The best times to visit this trail are April through October. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
Olentangy Heritage Corridor
State Route 315 South and Olentangy River Road
- Only 10.5 miles long, the Olentangy Heritage Byway is the shortest byway in the state. In its short length, you can experience historical scenery as can be found in the scenic mill district, historic schoolhouses, and historic homes.
Preservation Parks of Delaware County
Various locations
- At any of the 11 parks and multi-use trails, guests will find natural parks with restrooms, picnic shelters and meeting spaces.
Scioto Trail
223 Civic Center Drive
- The first greenway trail built in Columbus, this route travels along the downtown riverfront.