COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Events throughout central Ohio are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with keynote speeches, marches, service projects and more. Find an event near you below.

Capital University beginning at 8 a.m. on Jan. 15

A day filled with community involvement awaits as the university pays tribute to the teachings of Dr. King. Those who have registered are encouraged to join the keynote address, actively engage in workshops, and take advantage of service opportunities. Additionally, Kids Korner will offer activities catering to children of various ages.

Lincoln Theatre at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15

The event will feature Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, recording artist Isaac Carree, as well as winners of the MLK Youth Oratorical Contest and additional community leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

Various locations from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26

As Columbus State continues the work of Dr. King to build a better, more inclusive, community, they are proud to champion his powerful messages and invite the community to join them with a weeklong series of readings, volunteer opportunities, discussions, and more.

The civil rights leader Martin Luther King waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC during the “March on Washington.” (Photo by AFP) (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Hamilton-Williams Campus Center at noon on Jan. 15.

The Delaware County Martin Luther King Day Committee and Ohio Wesleyan University are pleased to host the 31st annual community celebration, which will feature keynote speaker Dr. Hasan Jeffries, an Associate Professor of History at The Ohio State University.

Hilliard Community Center at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15

For $10, attendees can buy a handmade bowl by Hilliard City School District students that’s filled with soup, along with sandwich and a dessert, made by the Kiwanis Club of Hilliard. All proceeds will be donated to the Hilliard Food Pantry to help the fight against hunger in our community.

Ohio History Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15

In Partnership with The King Arts Complex, Ohio History Center is celebrating the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King through visual and performing art performances. This is a unique opportunity to learn about the impact of Dr. King’s teachings and learn how his work changed the trajectory of the country.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. (AP Photo/File)

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall at 3 p.m. on Jan. 17

This year’s keynote speaker is Shawn Harper, a former NFL player, and current business owner, author, and motivational speaker. As an NFL offensive lineman, Harper played a total of seven seasons with the Rams, the Oilers, the Colts, and NFL Europe. Since 2004, he has owned and operated American Services and Protection, a growing multimillion-dollar security services firm headquartered in Columbus.

Villa Milano from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 15

The theme for this year’s breakfast is “Dr. King’s Legacy Today: A Discussion with NYT Bestselling Author, Nic Stone.” Stone is a bestselling author and racial and social justice advocate. Stone burst onto the scene with her #1 New York Times bestselling debut novel, “Dear Martin.”

Worthington Units Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15

The event will feature remarks from keynote speaker Ange-Marie Hancock, Executive Director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at The Ohio State University, and musical performances by Capriccio Youth and Jubilee Choirs. Refreshments will be served following the program. The entire event is free.