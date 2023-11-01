COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is being honored in central Ohio this week with events and art installations rooted in the holiday’s traditions.

Dating nearly 3,000 years to the Aztecs, Día de los Muertos is the Mexican holiday remembering loved ones who have died. The festivities begin Nov. 1 each year as families “welcome back” the souls of their loved ones with food, drinks, art, celebrations and more.

Find an event near you below.

Dos Hermanos at Easton from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday

Come to “A Night to Remember” wearing your finest gala attire and immerse in Day of the Dead traditions and a four-course dinner crafted by the Dos Hermanos team.

(Courtesy Photo/Dos Hermanos)

5th Element Tattoo Gallery from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday

A celebration of life and death. Featuring food, music, spoken word, a fire ceremony, a community alter, devotion, offerings, and pictures. All ages welcome. No cover. Donations accepted.

A traditional ‘Dia de Muertos’ offering is set up ahead of ‘Day of the Dead’ celebrations at Jalatlaco neighborhood in Oaxaca, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Wexner Center for the Arts from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday

This celebration combines two events: Día de los Muertos and a book launch for Ohio State Professor of Latin American Cultural and Literary Studies Paloma Martinez-Cruz, titled “Trust the Circle: The Resistance and Resilience of Rubén Castilla Herrera.”

Join for a book reading and signing, tamales, Mexican bread of the dead, and hot chocolate; ofrendas and a limited-edition 2023 sugar skull poetry book for all ages.

Columbus Museum of Art from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon at CMA celebrating Día de los Muertos with a participatory community ofrenda, El Mercadito vendors, art activities, bilingual story time, a photo booth, Mexican pastries, and create a photo frame to commemorate a loved one in Open Studio with guest artist Ebony Hernandez.

General admission is $5 all day. Registration is encouraged.

Columbus Museum of Art from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday

Celebrate and learn about the rich history of Día de los Muertos featuring an opening ceremony and performance by The Taco Reparations Brigade, a participatory community ofrenda, performances by Ballet folclórico Xochihua, El Mercadito vendors, Tarot readings, music, craft cocktails and bites from Casa Mezcal Mexican Grill.

Cost of the event is $10. Advanced registration is encouraged.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Museum of Art)

Columbus Museum of Art through Sunday

An ofrenda is an altar, built to honor lost loved ones. Visitors may add a memento, photo, or word to remember and celebrate someone special from their lives. Museum admission is not required to engage with the Ofrenda.

The ofrenda was created by Renee Zamora, a Columbus artist who works with printmaking, mixed media and found objects. Learn more about Zamora’s story and building an ofrenda here.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Museum of Art)

Cultural Arts Center Loft Gallery through Nov. 11

The Day of the Dead Columbus Festival presents a collective exhibition of local artists inspired by the Día de Muertos, a celebration of life, death and everything in between. Each piece is a form of tribute to a person, family, animal, or community to honor their lifetime in this world and the continuation of life in the forward step after death.