COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two high schools sailed to the top of the U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings for the Columbus area on Tuesday: Bexley High School and Grandview Heights High School.
And Bexley High School also became the fourth-best high school in the state of Ohio, the ranking said.
U.S. News scores high schools for college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).
Top-ranked Columbus-area schools in the U.S. News ranking were:
- Bexley High School, Bexley
- Grandview Heights High School, Grandview
- Dublin Jerome High school, Dublin
- Olentangy High School, Lewis Center
- Granville High School, Granville
- Orange High School, Lewis Center
- Columbus Alternative High School, Columbus
- Olentangy Liberty High School, Powell
- Upper Arlington High School, Upper Arlington
- New Albany High School, New Albany
Top-ranked Ohio schools in the U.S. News ranking were:
- Ottawa Hills High School, Toledo
- Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati
- Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Ohio
- Bexley High School, Bexley
Bexley High School was the only Columbus-area school to make the state top ten. However, there were four schools from Cincinnati on the U.S. News top-ten list.