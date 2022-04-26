COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two high schools sailed to the top of the U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings for the Columbus area on Tuesday: Bexley High School and Grandview Heights High School.

And Bexley High School also became the fourth-best high school in the state of Ohio, the ranking said.

U.S. News scores high schools for college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

Top-ranked Columbus-area schools in the U.S. News ranking were:

Bexley High School, Bexley Grandview Heights High School, Grandview Dublin Jerome High school, Dublin Olentangy High School, Lewis Center Granville High School, Granville Orange High School, Lewis Center Columbus Alternative High School, Columbus Olentangy Liberty High School, Powell Upper Arlington High School, Upper Arlington New Albany High School, New Albany

Top-ranked Ohio schools in the U.S. News ranking were:

Ottawa Hills High School, Toledo Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati Wyoming High School, Wyoming, Ohio Bexley High School, Bexley

Bexley High School was the only Columbus-area school to make the state top ten. However, there were four schools from Cincinnati on the U.S. News top-ten list.