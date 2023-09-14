COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date for Beggars’ Night this October.
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission recommends when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When Halloween falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, it should be held the Thursday prior to Oct. 31. Individual municipalities, however, can establish their own trick-or-treat days.
Find your local trick-or-treat time below.
Delaware County
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Fairfield County
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- To be determined.
- 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Franklin County
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- To be determined.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- To be determined.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- To be determined.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Knox County
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Licking County
- To be determined.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
- 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- To be determined.
- To be determined.
Logan County
- To be determined.
- To be determined.
Madison County
- To be determined.
Marion County
- 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Morrow County
- To be determined.
Sparta
- To be determined.
Perry County
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Pickaway County
- To be determined.
Ross County
- To be determined.
Union County
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
- 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.