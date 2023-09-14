COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date for Beggars’ Night this October.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission recommends when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When Halloween falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, it should be held the Thursday prior to Oct. 31. Individual municipalities, however, can establish their own trick-or-treat days.

Find your local trick-or-treat time below.

Delaware County

Galena

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Genoa Township

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Ostrander

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Powell

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Sunbury

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Fairfield County

Canal Winchester

  • 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Baltimore

  • To be determined.

Bremen

  • 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Lancaster

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pickerington

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Franklin County

Bexley

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Blendon Township

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Columbus

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Dublin

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Gahanna

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Grandview Heights

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Grove City

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Groveport

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Hilliard

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Hamilton Township

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Madison Township

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Minerva Park

  • 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

New Albany

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Obetz

  • To be determined.

Pickerington

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Prairie Township

  • To be determined.

Reynoldsburg

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Upper Arlington

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Westerville

  • To be determined.

Whitehall

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Worthington

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Knox County

Centerburg

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Licking County

Buckeye Lake

  • To be determined.

Heath

  • 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Johnstown

  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Kirkersville

  • To be determined.

Newark

  • To be determined.

Logan County

Bellefontaine

  • To be determined.

Lakeview

  • To be determined.

Madison County

London

  • To be determined.

Marion County

Marion

  • 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Morrow County

Mount Gilead

  • To be determined.

Sparta

  • To be determined.

Perry County

Thornville

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Pickaway County

Circleville

  • To be determined.

Ross County

Chillicothe

  • To be determined.

Union County

Marysville

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Plain City

  • 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.