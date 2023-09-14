COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date for Beggars’ Night this October.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission recommends when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When Halloween falls on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, it should be held the Thursday prior to Oct. 31. Individual municipalities, however, can establish their own trick-or-treat days.

Find your local trick-or-treat time below.

Delaware County

Galena

6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Genoa Township

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Ostrander

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Powell

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Sunbury

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Fairfield County

Canal Winchester

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Baltimore

To be determined.

Bremen

3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Lancaster

6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Pickerington

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Franklin County

Bexley

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Blendon Township

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Columbus

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Dublin

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Gahanna

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Grandview Heights

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Grove City

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Groveport

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Hilliard

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Hamilton Township

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Madison Township

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Minerva Park

6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

New Albany

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Obetz

To be determined.

Pickerington

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Prairie Township

To be determined.

Reynoldsburg

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Upper Arlington

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Westerville

To be determined.

Whitehall

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Worthington

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Knox County

Centerburg

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Licking County

Buckeye Lake

To be determined.

Heath

5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Johnstown

6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Kirkersville

To be determined.

Newark

To be determined.

Logan County

Bellefontaine

To be determined.

Lakeview

To be determined.

Madison County

London

To be determined.

Marion County

Marion

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Morrow County

Mount Gilead

To be determined.

Sparta

To be determined.

Perry County

Thornville

6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Pickaway County

Circleville

To be determined.

Ross County

Chillicothe

To be determined.

Union County

Marysville

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Plain City

6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31.