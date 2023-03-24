COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 100-pound liquid nitrogen tank exploded Friday at a Columbus power generating plant.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., Columbus firefighters arrived at the National Electric Coil factory at 800 King Ave. — just west of the Ohio State University’s medical campus — on reports of a minor explosion, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

The nitrogen tank exploded after being delivered to the plant, Geitter said. It remains unknown why it exploded, but its explosion is not suspicious in nature, he said.

No injuries were reported.