COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music superstar Lionel Richie will be joined by a legendary band in a tour coming to Columbus in the summer.

The famous funk band Earth, Wind & Fire will join the R&B legend in an extension of his “Sing A Song All Night” tour. Richie announced the tour extension on Tuesday, which will be a 13-date run featuring a stop at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on June 13.

The newly announced dates come after a highly successful 2023 tour, a sold-out 20-date run that included stops in Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and more.

In 2023, Richie was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The general on-sale will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.