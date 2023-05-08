COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus.
The rock festival will return on May 25 and run through May 28 with a plethora of shows at three stages in and around Historic Crew Stadium. The main “Temple Stage” will be inside the stadium while the secondary stages, “SoundWave” and “Octane”, will be set up in the parking lot.
The four-day festival will have dozens of artists with four main headliners playing inside the stadium each night, kicking-off with Tool’s concert on May 25. Day two on May 26 will be headlined by Avenged Sevenfold at 9:30 p.m. before the weekend shows.
KISS will play inside the stadium on May 27 at 9:30 p.m. with the festival concluding on May 28 with the Foo Fighters at 9 p.m. A variety of passes are available for the event from general admission inside the stadium to VIP level passes on the field.
Outside the main headliners, each of the four days will have concerts all day long on the three stages with start times at around 12 p.m. Each stage will have at least six shows on all four days of the festival.
For more information on the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, click here.
Here is the full lineup and schedule for the festival:
Thursday, May 25
Temple Stage
- 12:30 p.m. – Oxymorrons
- 1:40 p.m. – Miss May I
- 2:50 p.m. – Fever 333
- 4:04 p.m. – Pennywise
- 5:30 p.m. – Beartooth
- 7:10 p.m. – Godsmack
- 9:20 p.m. – Tool
SoundWave Stage
- 12:30 p.m. – OTTTO
- 1:40 p.m. – Wargasm
- 2:55 p.m. – Bloodywood
- 4:15 p.m. – Angel Du$t
- 5:45 p.m. – Ho99o9
- 7:10 p.m. – Suicidal Temptations
Octane Stage
- 12:05 p.m. – Bastardane
- 1:05 p.m. – Malevolence
- 2:15 p.m. – Bones (UK)
- 3:30 p.m. – Joey Valence & Brae
- 4:50 p.m. – Anti-Flag
- 6:20 p.m. – Bad Omens
- 8:25 p.m. – Bullet For My Valentine
Friday, May 26
Temple Stage
- 12:45 p.m. – Vended
- 1:55 p.m. – Des Rocs
- 3:05 p.m. – Black Stone Cherry
- 4:20 p.m. – Badflower
- 5:50 p.m. – Chevelle
- 7:30 p.m. – Queens of the Stone Age
- 9:30 p.m. – Avenged Sevenfold
SoundWave Stage
- 12:45 p.m. – A Feast For The Crows
- 1:55 p.m. – Mike’s Dead
- 3:10 p.m. – Brutus
- 4:25 p.m. – Band-Maid
- 6:05 p.m. – Converge
- 7:45 p.m. – Sleeping With Sirens
Octane Stage
- 1:20 p.m. – Dayseeker
- 2:30 p.m. – Fame on Fire
- 3:45 p.m. – Born of Osiris
- 5:05 p.m. – Dorothy
- 6:45 p.m. – Knocked Loose
- 8:35 p.m. – I Prevail
Saturday, May 27
Temple Stage
- 12:30 p.m. – The Violent
- 1:40 p.m. – Giovannie & The Hired Guns
- 2:50 p.m. – Rival Sons
- 4:05 p.m. – Trivium
- 5:35 p.m. – Falling In Reverse
- 7:20 p.m. – Rob Zombie
- 9:30 p.m. – KISS
SoundWave Stage
- 12:35 p.m. – Over The Moon
- 1:40 p.m. – Dead Poet Society
- 2:55 p.m. – Point North
- 4:15 p.m. – Mothica
- 5:50 p.m. – Senses Fail
- 7:50 p.m. – Yelawolf
Octane Stage
- 11:55 a.m. – Capital Theatre
- 1:05 p.m. – Tallah
- 2:15 p.m. – Varials
- 3:30 p.m. – Atilla
- 4:50 p.m. – From Ashes To New
- 6:30 p.m. – Avatar
- 8:35 p.m. – Puscifer
Sunday, May 28
Temple Stage
- 12:20 p.m. – Holy Wars
- 1:30 p.m. – The Bronx
- 2:40 p.m. – Nothing More
- 4:00 p.m. – The Pretty Reckless
- 5:30 p.m. – Jawbreaker
- 7:00 p.m. – Deftones
- 9:00 p.m. – Foo Fighters
SoundWave Stage
- 12:20 p.m. – Aeir
- 1:30 p.m. – Starcrawler
- 2:50 p.m. – Nova Twins
- 4:20 p.m. – Poorstacy
- 5:40 p.m. – Filter
- 7:20 p.m. – Grandson
Octane Stage
- 11:50 a.m. – Tigercub
- 12:55 p.m. – Bob Vylan
- 2:05 p.m. – Zero 9:36
- 3:25 p.m. – Ayron Jones
- 4:50 p.m. – White Reaper
- 6:20 p.m. – AWOLNATION
- 8:05 p.m. – Sublime With Rome