COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus.

The rock festival will return on May 25 and run through May 28 with a plethora of shows at three stages in and around Historic Crew Stadium. The main “Temple Stage” will be inside the stadium while the secondary stages, “SoundWave” and “Octane”, will be set up in the parking lot.

The four-day festival will have dozens of artists with four main headliners playing inside the stadium each night, kicking-off with Tool’s concert on May 25. Day two on May 26 will be headlined by Avenged Sevenfold at 9:30 p.m. before the weekend shows.

KISS will play inside the stadium on May 27 at 9:30 p.m. with the festival concluding on May 28 with the Foo Fighters at 9 p.m. A variety of passes are available for the event from general admission inside the stadium to VIP level passes on the field.

Outside the main headliners, each of the four days will have concerts all day long on the three stages with start times at around 12 p.m. Each stage will have at least six shows on all four days of the festival.

Here is the full lineup and schedule for the festival:

Thursday, May 25

Temple Stage

12:30 p.m. – Oxymorrons

1:40 p.m. – Miss May I

2:50 p.m. – Fever 333

4:04 p.m. – Pennywise

5:30 p.m. – Beartooth

7:10 p.m. – Godsmack

9:20 p.m. – Tool

SoundWave Stage

12:30 p.m. – OTTTO

1:40 p.m. – Wargasm

2:55 p.m. – Bloodywood

4:15 p.m. – Angel Du$t

5:45 p.m. – Ho99o9

7:10 p.m. – Suicidal Temptations

Octane Stage

12:05 p.m. – Bastardane

1:05 p.m. – Malevolence

2:15 p.m. – Bones (UK)

3:30 p.m. – Joey Valence & Brae

4:50 p.m. – Anti-Flag

6:20 p.m. – Bad Omens

8:25 p.m. – Bullet For My Valentine

Friday, May 26

Temple Stage

12:45 p.m. – Vended

1:55 p.m. – Des Rocs

3:05 p.m. – Black Stone Cherry

4:20 p.m. – Badflower

5:50 p.m. – Chevelle

7:30 p.m. – Queens of the Stone Age

9:30 p.m. – Avenged Sevenfold

SoundWave Stage

12:45 p.m. – A Feast For The Crows

1:55 p.m. – Mike’s Dead

3:10 p.m. – Brutus

4:25 p.m. – Band-Maid

6:05 p.m. – Converge

7:45 p.m. – Sleeping With Sirens

Octane Stage

1:20 p.m. – Dayseeker

2:30 p.m. – Fame on Fire

3:45 p.m. – Born of Osiris

5:05 p.m. – Dorothy

6:45 p.m. – Knocked Loose

8:35 p.m. – I Prevail

Saturday, May 27

Temple Stage

12:30 p.m. – The Violent

1:40 p.m. – Giovannie & The Hired Guns

2:50 p.m. – Rival Sons

4:05 p.m. – Trivium

5:35 p.m. – Falling In Reverse

7:20 p.m. – Rob Zombie

9:30 p.m. – KISS

SoundWave Stage

12:35 p.m. – Over The Moon

1:40 p.m. – Dead Poet Society

2:55 p.m. – Point North

4:15 p.m. – Mothica

5:50 p.m. – Senses Fail

7:50 p.m. – Yelawolf

Octane Stage

11:55 a.m. – Capital Theatre

1:05 p.m. – Tallah

2:15 p.m. – Varials

3:30 p.m. – Atilla

4:50 p.m. – From Ashes To New

6:30 p.m. – Avatar

8:35 p.m. – Puscifer

Sunday, May 28

Temple Stage

12:20 p.m. – Holy Wars

1:30 p.m. – The Bronx

2:40 p.m. – Nothing More

4:00 p.m. – The Pretty Reckless

5:30 p.m. – Jawbreaker

7:00 p.m. – Deftones

9:00 p.m. – Foo Fighters

SoundWave Stage

12:20 p.m. – Aeir

1:30 p.m. – Starcrawler

2:50 p.m. – Nova Twins

4:20 p.m. – Poorstacy

5:40 p.m. – Filter

7:20 p.m. – Grandson

Octane Stage

11:50 a.m. – Tigercub

12:55 p.m. – Bob Vylan

2:05 p.m. – Zero 9:36

3:25 p.m. – Ayron Jones

4:50 p.m. – White Reaper

6:20 p.m. – AWOLNATION

8:05 p.m. – Sublime With Rome