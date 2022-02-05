COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of teenagers in Linden are giving their time and effort to help those affected by this week’s winter storm.

The teens, members of the Urban Scouts organization, are helping local businesses and homeowners shovel out the snow and ice that fell this week.

“We love helping the elderly, man, just the community in general, to put a smile on their face is all the payment we need, for real,” Rayvon Ivery, one of the scouts.

Urban Scouts’ mission is to provide youth in Linden with activities and services to help their local community.

At Ena’s Caribbean Restaurant, owner Lloyd Hayles, 72, couldn’t find a contractor to help him clear out the snow, so on their day off, two teens decided to pick up some shovels and a few snowblowers and help out not only Hayles but others in their neighborhood.

“So I’m going to say this: We help the community out, right?” Ivery said. “So basically, the elderly, if they need help, we’ll do it for free.”

“It’s a good feeling to know that these guys came out, how cold it is, and can apply themselves to help me out,” Hayles said.