COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting in Linden on Wednesday, making for the second victim in three hours and the third since the day began.

Authorities responded to the 2200 block of McGuffey Road at 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in serious condition, where they were pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m.

The incident marks the second shooting in the Columbus area on Wednesday afternoon, and the fifth to occur in the past 24 hours. One victim was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday after a shooting at a business on South Hamilton Road. With reports coming in shortly after midnight and going until 2:30 a.m., those cases left one person dead and two others injured in three separate shootings.