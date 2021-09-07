Linden shooting leaves man in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Linden area that left a man hospitalized.  

The Columbus Division of Police says that around 12:24 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

Officers arrived on scene and found the 60-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery in critical condition.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

