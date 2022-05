COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after an early morning shooting in the Linden area.

According to Columbus police, at about 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a person lying in a nearby wooded area. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.