COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole, and the driver, William Hinson, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was also in the vehicle during the crash was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.