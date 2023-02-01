COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members.

The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side of a building at 2102 Cleveland Avenue.

A Facebook post spread on Tuesday after community members got word the tenant, Dawn Redman, is trying to have it removed. Redman, the owner of Premium Business Solutions, said she applied to have a mural painted on the building in March.

“There are so many cars that come up Cleveland Avenue so there are people that are not in our community that would have an opportunity to see something positive, something optimistic from Linden,” Redman said.

Redmen said in October the process started. She said she was excited to see the kids help paint. However, once it dried, she noticed this was not the design they had planned.

“Dawn spoke with the lead artist and Ohio State, and they talked about it and things like that and were like hey this is what we wanted to represent hope love and things like that within Linden. This image doesn’t necessarily represent that,” said Davante Goins, a community advocate.

Redmen said she has already met with OSU to figure out a solution. She said she doesn’t want to wipe the entire mural, just make some changes where they are needed.

“Of course, the two contractual entities myself and also OSU have agreed that we understand that this is not what was presented, this was not agreed upon so we came back to the table,” Redman said.

This all happened behind the scenes. Redman and OSU have come to an agreement to start making changes in the spring. Now, families of the children and artists took to social media asking why someone would want to remove their child’s art.

As of Wednesday, more than 1,000 people have signed a petition to keep the mural the way it is. Redman said she is shocked and upset about this miscommunication.

“We understand that the children have put in a lot of time and energy so we have actually met two times to say we went through probably at least two hour sessions to say how do we make sure to preserve the children’s work,” Redman said.

Redman said she and Ohio State have already come to an agreement: They will keep the mural, just fix some parts they feel don’t fit the message.

“I just want this to be a teachable moment for children to learn when you have a disagreement there’s a certain way to resolve it. It doesn’t have to be through violence. It can be “Let’s sit down, let’s talk about it, this is what I do like this is what I don’t like,” Redman said.

Redmen plans to host a community conversation this Saturday at 5 p.m. at her building 2102 Cleveland Avenue. She invites everyone – mothers, artists, kids – to come by and talk this out and hear her out.